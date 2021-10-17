Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,319 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

