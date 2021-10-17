Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 179.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.