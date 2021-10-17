Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 238.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

