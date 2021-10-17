Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.47 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 578.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

