Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 118,929 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,458.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

