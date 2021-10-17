Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 237,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

