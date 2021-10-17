Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 31,853 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.90. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $419.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

