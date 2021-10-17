Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

