Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 171,056 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

