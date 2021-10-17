Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 19,176 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

