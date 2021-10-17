Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.