Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CPSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.