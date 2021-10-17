Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00092854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.76 or 0.00388284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036160 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,899,071,908 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

