Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 63.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 51.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.