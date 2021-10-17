Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

NYSE CSL opened at $217.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $218.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

