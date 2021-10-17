Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 635,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.92. 340,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $218.93.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
