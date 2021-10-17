Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 635,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.92. 340,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $218.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

