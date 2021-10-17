Carry Market Cap Reaches $94.46 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $94.46 million and $4.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00083562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

