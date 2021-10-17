Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $305.56 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $305.56 million and $78.79 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00068076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.73 or 0.99723630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.35 or 0.06147173 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00025372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,352,348 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

