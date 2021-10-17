Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 392.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $287.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

