Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $24,793.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

