Cat Token (CAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,442.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $664,710.39 and $1,442.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cat Token

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

