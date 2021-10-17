Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Cavco Industries worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.93 and a twelve month high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

