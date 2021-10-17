CBDAO (BREE) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $81,260.82 and approximately $50,223.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

