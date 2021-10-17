CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,280 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

