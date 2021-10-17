Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.25 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $124.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

