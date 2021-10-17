CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $18.53 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $4.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 129.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.