Celer Network Price Reaches $0.14 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $826.48 million and approximately $79.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

