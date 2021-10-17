Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
NASDAQ CLLS opened at $10.83 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
