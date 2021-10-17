Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $10.83 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

