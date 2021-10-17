Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.55). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 241,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

