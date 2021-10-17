Celo (CELO) Price Tops $6.16 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00010051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $143.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

