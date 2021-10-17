Celo Dollar Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 95,465,312 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

