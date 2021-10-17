Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,268,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

