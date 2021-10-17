Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $211.00 million and $2.60 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,809,450 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.