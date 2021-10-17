Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cerner by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 27.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cerner by 23.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cerner by 16.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

