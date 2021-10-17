Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Financial Contrast

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 alerts:

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A -81.39% -0.75% Halozyme Therapeutics 55.45% 230.77% 32.60%

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Halozyme Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 20.09 $129.09 million $0.91 41.49

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.