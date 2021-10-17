ChatCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $644,437.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $644,437.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,949.97 or 0.99958032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.46 or 0.00786308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004397 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

