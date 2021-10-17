Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 674,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
