Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CMPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

