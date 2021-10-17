Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.