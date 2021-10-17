Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,726. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $111.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.