China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 350,300 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,342. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $89.79 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COE shares. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

