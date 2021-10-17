China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 106.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

