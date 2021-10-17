China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $62,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SNP opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 106.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

