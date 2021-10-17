China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
