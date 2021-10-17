Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,636.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

