Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Critical Survey

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -40.70% -49.90% -43.72%

6.0% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $17.12 million 2.15 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 3 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.74%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. It also provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

