Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $416.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.90. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $419.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

