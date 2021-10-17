Cipher Market Capitalization Hits $139,463.29 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $139,463.29 and approximately $2,745.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00480211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01089413 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

