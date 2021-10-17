Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

CTXS stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

