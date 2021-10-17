City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,639 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.51% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,143. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.